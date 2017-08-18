Citing death threats, 18-year-old who attended violent Va. rally won't return to BU

An 18-year-old who attended the white supremacist rally that turned violent in Charlottesville, Va., says he is not returning to Boston University in the fall, in part because of death threats he has received for his political views.

“It’s becoming very dangerous,” Nicholas Fuentes said Tuesday in a phone interview.

He said he has received 15 death threats over the past week via e-mail and social media.

“Massachusetts, and Boston in particular, are among the most left wing states and cities,” he said. “Probably anywhere I would go would be safer than Boston.”

“I do fear for my life in some regards,” he added.

Fuentes flew from Chicago to attend the “Unite the Right” rally on Saturday. Both organizers and opponents expected one of the largest gatherings of white nationalists in recent years. By the end of the day, one person was dead after a car driven by an alleged Nazi sympathizer plowed into a crowd of peaceful counterprotesters. Dozens more were injured.