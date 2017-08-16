When Did It Become So Hard To Denounce Nazis?

I just don't get it. You see a Nazi, you point, you say "Nazi Asshole" and move on. It's really not that difficult, unless of course your Donald "Small Hands" Trump. He takes days to say it, then backs up a day later with his both sides are bad bullshit saying:

“What about the ‘alt-left’ that came charging at the, as you say, the ‘alt-right’? Do they have any semblance of guilt?” he asked. There was “blame on both sides,” he said. “I have no doubt about it.”

No, they are not equal and they are not equally to blame. On one side you have Nazis, on the other you have people that hate Nazis. These two groups come from very different places.

Donald Trump is doing more for the white supremacist movement that any one man I've ever seen. He's legitimizing them, giving them a voice, excusing their behavior/beliefs. FUCK DONALD TRUMP.