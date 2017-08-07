Soph Is By Far The Best NewsViner

True Story. Consistent content, long time running user, insightful articles, the list goes on. She really is a great NewsVine contributor.

But, my favorite part is her haters.

I've always know the right wingers here on NewsVine didn't like Soph. But, now that the gloves have come off, it's really showing. And I love it, I love watching them flail about and gripe and complain about the same ole things they've been griping and complaining about for years. It's amazing just how much real estate she's owns in their head.

It's good times all around for me and I'm gonna miss it.