Newsvine

MWeaver

About Articles: 1 Seeds: 0 Comments: 684 Since: Dec 2015

Soph Is By Far The Best NewsViner

Current Status: Blessed (1)
By MWeaver
Mon Aug 7, 2017 6:28 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

True Story.  Consistent content, long time running user, insightful articles, the list goes on.  She really is a great NewsVine contributor.

But, my favorite part is her haters.  

I've always know the right wingers here on NewsVine didn't like Soph.  But, now that the gloves have come off, it's really showing.  And I love it, I love watching them flail about and gripe and complain about the same ole things they've been griping and complaining about for years.  It's amazing just how much real estate she's owns in their head.  

It's good times all around for me and I'm gonna miss it.  

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor