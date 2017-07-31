NewsVine - You Took A Great Idea, And @!$%# All Over It

The old format was great, it easily kept people engaged and active. There was no issue in controlling what content you followed and what your experience was. You could either track people like Dowser, who had great, light-hearted content, or people like me who liked to throw a little bit of shit around. You could participate in photography, creative writing, cooking or any number of other topics. It was versatile and fun.

Then, a few years ago, you went and screwed it all up with this new format bullshit. So, in parting, I'd like to drop a great big ole FUCK YOU to the asshats who made that decision. Peace out NewsVine, i'll continue to miss your glory days.