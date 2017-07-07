Here's Why Democrats Can't Win the White House in 2020

As things stand, Democrats don’t have a prayer of retaking the White House in 2020. Unless they make a sharp course correction, they will continue to be defeated by the Electoral College, the bane of coastal elites. Voters in pesky swing states like Ohio and Pennsylvania will rule, and they aren’t buying what Democrats are selling.

...

A recent poll by Public Religion Research Institute contains the not-so-stunning revelation that those lost Democrat voters were not driven by economic anxiety, as the talking heads on CNN have so patiently explained. Rather, many, especially in the Midwest, felt culturally alienated.

They are not transgenders or minorities or illegal immigrants, but rather white working-class Americans who constitute one-third of the country – far more than the 22 percent of whites who have earned a college degree. They are the blue-collar men and women who pay their taxes, get married and have children, go to church and rarely watch the Sunday political shows. In all their clever slicing and dicing of the population in the past few election cycles, Democrats have not shown much interest in those folks, and they resent it.

They resent what they perceive as discrimination against whites, which they think is as problematic as discrimination against blacks. They resent that a growing number of immigrants threaten the American way of life. They resent that the country is on the wrong track, and think it can only be put back together if a strong leader is willing to shake things up.