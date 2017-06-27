I Am Now A Follower Of The BeeJeezel Faith

It's a mighty and noble religion. We believe in many Gods but our primary ruler is the all powerful Nickoly. He's knows everything and sees everything. He came down to earth, weeks ago, and gave us our 5 commandments. Behold! The one true religion of BeeJeezel:

Thou shall steal whatever food, wine or material possessions you want; a full belly, cloudy head, and fat purse are the key to true enlightenment. Thou shall randomly slap other BeeJeezel followers in the street; a sore cheek is the fastest path to the divine Nickoly. Thou are to stomp on puppies and kick kittens; their cuteness is a distraction from your worship of Nickoly. Thou shall not pay taxes; all your money should go towards praising the great and mighty Nickoly. Thou shall not interact, speak, or acknowledge any person who does not serve, honor, and worship the mighty Nickoly; pompous and arrogant behavior will bring Nickoly's warm smile into your life.

Now, according to a lot of people out there, I can apply my religious beliefs to all aspect of my life. The choices I make, based on my beliefs, are protected under my right to practice my religion freely. Fuck yea!