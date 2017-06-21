Newsvine

The GA Election Isn't That Big Of A Deal

By MWeaver
Wed Jun 21, 2017 9:38 AM
Yea, it was the most expensive congressional election in the history of our great nation, and yea, it would have been nice for the dems to win it.  But, this is a district that's been red since 1979.  Also, back in November, Tim Price won it by over 20 points.  Last night, Ossoff lost by around 5 points.  Which is a huge swing and a troubling sign for the GOP.

But anyways, and win is a win.  So go ahead and gloat, have your fun republicans.  Ya'll just won a MAJOR victory by barley holding on to a district that you have easily controlled for almost 40 years.

