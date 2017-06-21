The GA Election Isn't That Big Of A Deal

Yea, it was the most expensive congressional election in the history of our great nation, and yea, it would have been nice for the dems to win it. But, this is a district that's been red since 1979. Also, back in November, Tim Price won it by over 20 points. Last night, Ossoff lost by around 5 points. Which is a huge swing and a troubling sign for the GOP.

But anyways, and win is a win. So go ahead and gloat, have your fun republicans. Ya'll just won a MAJOR victory by barley holding on to a district that you have easily controlled for almost 40 years.