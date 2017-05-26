Do Democrats Still Not Have It Figured Out?

I've enjoyed the Trump presidency, that is to say, I've enjoyed pointing and laughing at all the mistakes, missteps, lies, and bullshit that's coming out of this administration. But, politically speaking, it's working.

There have been three special elections since Trump was elected and the Democrats haven't been able to pull a win out yet. Hell, last night a guy won that assaulted somebody the previous day. He literally body slammed a reporter the night before and still won the election.

To me, that speaks of a Republican base that's still motivated and still taking action, and a Democrat base that's still sitting at home laughing at all the mistakes, missteps, lies and bullshit that's coming out of the Trump administration.