I Can Understand Melania's Frustration

As I'm sure most of you are aware, Donald Trump has tried, at least twice, to publicly hold his "wife's" hand and has been denied twice. It was rude of her, she could have put on a show for the public, this is after all, his first international trip. And he's completely getting his ass kicked back home. Just scandal after scandal after scandal. It would have been nice for her to play ball a little bit.

But I get it.

Put yourself in her shoes. You're living in NY with your sweet little boy, being waited on hand and foot, your dipshit, blowhard of a "husband" is living some 300 miles away, yet still paying the bills. It's nothing but shopping, brunches and good wine You literally don't have a care in the world. Then, disaster strikes, you get a call and are told you have to do a international trip with your "husband". You're gonna be stuck in hotel rooms and sleep in the same bed. You're gonna be cramped together on air planes. You have to be in close proximity to him 24 hours a day, for as long as the trip takes. All this while having to smile and pretend to be happy. Now, tell me that wouldn't piss you right the fuck off too!