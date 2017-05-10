Dear Conservatives, Republicans and Deplorables

It's time to let Hillary go. She lost and you won, kudos.

She's not in power. She was never president. She has no legal authority over anybody. She's gone. It's time for you guys to sell all the real estate she owns in your head, I know space is limited, so let's make room something else, mkay?

The only thing worse than your obsession over Hillary, and it is an obsession, is that you are using it as a defense against Trump's many awful deeds. It's time to start holding the people in power accountable. If you can't defend a Trump decision or view point without bringing up Hillary, then it's probably an indefensible viewpoint or decision.