I'm Not Saying All Trump Supporters Are Racist...

I'm just saying that if you're a racist, then you're probably a Trump supporter.

Hillary Clinton took a lot of heat because she, quite accurately, labeled half of Trump supporters as deplorable. Her actual quote:

You know, to just be grossly generalistic, you could put half of Trump's supporters into what I call the basket of deplorables. Right? The racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic, Islamaphobic -- you name it.

she then went on to say:

But that other basket of people are people who feel that the government has let them down, the economy has let them down, nobody cares about them, nobody worries about what happens to their lives and their futures, and they're just desperate for change

which is a message that should have resonated well with a lot of Trump voters, the non deplorable kind.

But lets face it. This guy is a trump supporter. So is this guy. Along with these guys. There is no disputing Trump appealed to the angry, white people should come first, America. There is no disputing that half the basket Hillary was talking about is filled with a lot of really nasty people.

I think the challenge for the Democrats, in 2 years and then in 4, is going to be appealing to that other half. The half that just hates government. Hates taxes. Isn't all that well informed. And hates our PC culture. To do so, they are gonna need somebody not quite so polished, not quite so PC. Because I don't think Democrats are going to be able to win, without a good portion of that other half of the basket.

As for the half that Hillary was talking about, well, they can kiss my ass. I'd rather lose without them than keep that kind of company.