Trumpcare will pass. And It's Not That Bad

As long as you are not old, sick or poor. Otherwise, it's awful and you are probably gonna die.

Here is the worse parts.

It will repeal the Obamacare subsidies, which around 80% of the insured, through the exchange, rely on. Millions of people will be effected.

Instead of a mandate it allows insurers to charge a 30% surcharge on premiums of those who let their coverage lapse. For me, that could cost me about 600.00 a month. Better not lose my job or get sick.

It allows states to partition for waivers, so insurers can charge people, with preexisting conditions, more. That's effectively letting the insurers not cover people. It's like, sure, we'll give you insurance, but it's gonna cost ya 10k a month.

It allows states to partition for waivers, so insurers don't have to cover Obamacare mandated services like outpatient care, emergency services, hospitalization, maternity, mental health etc etc

It kills the cost-sharing subsidies that lower income people get for out of pocket expenses, witch is more than half of the exchange enrolls.

It loosens the age ban, so that insurers can charge older folks more more. Under Obamacare, they could only charge older enrollees 3 times more than younger ones, now it's 5 times more.

It's cuts two taxes for the wealthy that were imposed under Obamacare. If you make more than 200,000/year you can do a happy dance.

And the best part, none of this goes into effect until 2020. That's after Trump's next election. You know why? Because they know that all those broke ass, ignorant, red state, rural suckers are going to revolt when they get EXACTLY what they voted for.