What the hell is wrong with the Right?

Somebody posted this picture on Facebook. Not a big deal, just your typical only conservatives love Jesus and Christmas nonsense. But what really stuck me, and what continues to do so, is the comments on that page.

I just hope and Pray its not to late, love America so much, but the slide has gone so far. I,ll just keep Paying every day for all Caring Americans and for our Government. GOD BLESS TRUMP/ PENCE!!!!! --------------------------------- Woohoo! Missed both you guys in our society and in our personal lives. Welcome home. --------------------------------- God bless Mr. Trump and God bless America.Bring God back to schools,put the bible back in hotel rooms,Put the nativity back in the Whithouse,government and public biuldings.If it offends anyone then they can choose to turn away. BRING GOD BACK TO ANERICA. ---------------------------------

First of all, it's time to drop the "Christian Values" bullshit. You on the right just elected Donald Trump. You just said you're OK with a vulgar braggart who uses the excuse of inspection to walk in on teenage girls dressing. He's the least Christian president we've had in modern times.

Second, where the hell have these people been living the last 8 years? One hopes it's not to late? To late for what? The other misses Jesus and Santa in our society? Are you fucking kidding me? Where did they go? When did they leave? And the third apparently wants to abolish the first amendment.

And I didn't cherry pick these, I could have just as easily listed 50.

I get partisanship. I get gloating because you won and I get being bitter because you lost. But, I simply do not get how such a large group of people believe the things they believe while living in the same country as I do. I just don't understand how they come to the conclusions that they've come to about the current state of our society.