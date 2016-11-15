Obama's Legeacy Will Be Just Fine

Unemployment is under 5 percent. The market is up. The deficit has been reduced by 2/3 since 2009. Medium income increased for the first time since 2007. Teenage pregnancy is at record lows. We still have an American Automobile Industry. We've enjoyed 8 years of relative peace and security. 20,000,000 people have insurance that couldn't get it before.

He inherited a shit storm, a plummeting economy and two wars. And he's leaving office with approval ratings higher than Reagan's.

You on the right can gloat about your newly elected misogynist, bigoted, leader. And you can smile warmly as that troll undoes some of the things Obama has accomplished (although he's quickly backing up on most it). But history will smile quite warmly on the Obama presidency. That's just a fact.