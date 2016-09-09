The difference between a Trump Supporter and a Trump Voter

There is a difference.

Lets start with a Trump voter. This is somebody who most likely doesn't like Clinton. He/She mistakenly thinks they are well informed, looks at both candidates and says: "Well shit, this is the best we can do? Oh well, I've heard so many bad things about Clinton, Trump has got to be better". This person is not an asshole but instead desperately needs more information. If you come across a Trump voter, be patient, explain things to them, point them to some non-partisan sources. This person can be saved, this person MUST be saved.

But, the Trump supporter is a whole different animal. This person thinks Trump is an excellent candidate. This person thinks "his" country, along with Christianity, is under attack. They thinks ISIS has bases on our southern border and has a plot to enact Shria Law in the US. This person thinks that immigrants are taking our jobs and raping our women. If you come across this person do not attempt to change their perspective. Instead, mock them relentlessly, point at them an laugh, tape "Kick Me" signs on their backs, put bananas in their tail pips, cherry bombs in their mail boxes. Have at it. This person cannot be saved, this person doesn't deserve to be saved. This person is an asshole.

