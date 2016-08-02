I'm An Old White Guy And I'm Not Gonna Take It Anymore!!!!

I was visiting my father a few weeks back, who is a Trump supporter. We usually avoid talking politics, because things get heated and feelings get hurt, but he said something that gave me some insight into the Trump Movement.

My son was playing with his cousin when she took a toy from him. He got pretty upset about it and hit her. So my wife picked him up, removed him from the situation, put him down in a chair and told him no. Easy peasy.

My dad, who was sitting next to me, reacted to my wife by mumbling something about the whole damn world being too politically correct and that's why he likes Trump. I said to him, "Dad, that's not about being politically correct, that's about teaching children right from wrong." He responded by doubling down with blind, illogical anger at the "PC" media and the whole world going soft. No, it didn't make any sense. Yes, it was about the dumbest thing I've ever heard from what has otherwise been a very intelligent man.

But that's just it. The Trump campaign isn't about issues or policies. It's about anger. Old white men want their youth back, they want familiarity back and they want their control back. They are angry, damit, and they aren't gonna take it anymore! And yes, that may even mean electing an old, white, crazy, illogical person into office. Because, quite frankly, he speaks their language.