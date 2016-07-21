I Kinda Sorta Agree With Trump On NATO

Don't get me wrong, I'm no fan, but I do see where he is coming from on this issue.

America spends WAY more than any other country on our military. We spend 1/3 of the worlds total military expenditures. 597 billion dollars in 2015, the rest of the top ten spent 551 combined. It's ridiculous.

All the while, those other modern powers, are proving services to their own citizens that America simply does not. Health Care, College Education, Workers Rights, Social Security, etc etc

I wouldn't mind a bit, if our next president, stepped up and said she wanted to renegotiate America's role as the worlds police. And insisted that some of these other ridiculously rich countries, picked up more of the tab for their own protection and the protection of their region.