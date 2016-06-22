Brexit: The UK's Donald Trump moment

England is having a Donald Trump moment.

A toxic political brew is percolating ahead of the UK's referendum Thursday on whether to leave the European Union, a fateful vote with consequences not just for America's closest historical ally but for Western stability that could trigger economic and political reverberations in the United States.

While the vote is designed to settle Britain's long-ambivalent attitude towards Europe, the underlying themes of the too-close-to-call referendum look familiar to anyone who has been transfixed by the turbulent U.S. presidential election.