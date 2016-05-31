Kids Are Stupid....And Fast

My son is almost two now, he's an adorable young lad, I love him and do my best for him.

I was emptying the dishwasher a few weeks ago, I had grabbed a big handful of forks/knives/spoons etc etc and was moving to the silverware drawer to put them away when a steak knife slipped out of my hand and fell to the floor. My son was in the living room so I didn't think much of it and took the additional 5-10 seconds to put the silverware in my hands away. I turned back to pick up the knife and there he was, right under my feet, knife in hand by the blade. My heart sank, I grabbed his hand and told him to let go and thankfully he did instead of squeezing tighter and throwing a toddler tantrum, but the thought of what COULD have happened has stuck with me.

I think about this when judging, or trying not to judge, the mother of the child who fell into the gorilla cage. Kids are fast, curious, naive, and into everything, you take your eyes off of them for just a moment and they can find themselves in mortal danger. I wouldn't go as far as to say the mother didn't make a mistake, or to say that there nothing she could have done to prevent the child from entering the cage. I will go as far as to say she's probably not a bad mother and just made a mistake that led to a horrible chain of events.

As for the gorilla, it's a sad state of affairs that he had to die. But you simply cannot value the life of the gorilla over the life of the child. That gorilla could have crushed that child's head with a single squeeze. It could have drug him through the water drowning him or banging his head over and over again on concrete. All kinds of bad things could have happened. When push comes to shove, human life comes first, ESPECIALLY a child.