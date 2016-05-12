Donald Trump claimed he could have 'nailed' Princess Diana just weeks after her death

He's a reality TV star, WWE competitor and the GOP candidate frontrunner, and now Donald Trump has added a new string to his bow, claiming he could have "nailed" Princess Diana while she was still alive.

Trump made the bizarre claims in two interviews with radio host Howard Stern and described the former Princess of Wales as both "crazy" and "a great beauty".

"People think it's egotistical of you to say you could've gotten with Lady Di?" Stern asked Trump just weeks after Diana's death. "You could've gotten her, right? You could've nailed her," he goaded.

"I think I could have," Trump replied.

In answer to the question "Would you have slept wither her?" three years later, Trump replied "without hesitation".