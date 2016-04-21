Don't Kid Yourself, Hillary WILL NOT Pick A Woman As Her VP

There has been stories floating around the web the last few days about Hillary including women in her choice of VP. I have no doubt in my mind that some names will get floated around, but there is no chance she is actually considering any of them. Just like she won't pick a black person, a Latino, or any other minority.

And it's not because women and/or minorities are not capable. It's because there are far too many people, including a significant chunk of Democrats and Independents, who care about that sort of thing. Having the first woman president is going to be just as groundbreaking, if not more so, than having the first black(ish) president. It's going to piss a certain segment of people off, and adding a woman or minority VP would make that same segments head explode.

Hillary, just like Obama, is going to pick an old, established, white dude. Book it!