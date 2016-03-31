Why Pass Bathroom Laws?

North Carolina's Governor, Pat McCrory, signed a law last week that requires people to use the bathroom that matches their birth certificate. So we have a situation where a transgender man, with a full on beard, will be forced to use the woman's room. Or a transgender woman, in skirts and high heels, will be forced to use the mens room.

First of all, how is this even enforceable? Who in the world would want the job of "genital checker"? The kind of person that applies for that job is the exact kind of person i'm not going to let anywhere near my genitals. And if he reaches for my son i'll break is damn neck. And who carries around their birth certificate with them everywhere they go?

Secondly, why? Transgenders have not just popped up. They aren't a new thing. They have been around for the entirety of the existence of public bathrooms. And we have been sharing those public bathrooms with them this whole time without any problem what-so-ever! Wouldn't a "don't pee on the toilet seat" law be better suited? Or a "replace the toilet paper if you use the last of it" law? Or how about a "courtesy flush" law? I can get behind any of those laws because they are real issues that plague our public bathrooms every day.

Third, why is it always small government, freedom loving Republicans that are pushing this kind of senseless bullshit.