Who's Worse? Trump or his Supporters?

I can actually understand Trump's behavior. He's rich and has been rich his entire life. He doesn't have anybody around him to say: "Hey man, that's kinda fucked up!" or "Yo, Trump, maybe it's time to stop talking for a while." or "Goddamn, you're an idiot and I don't want to be friends anymore." So, he has no filter because he's never needed one. He has no fear of making bad decisions or expressing unsustainable opinions because he has the money to clean up the mess.

Lindsay Grahm was on the Daily Show the other night and I rather enjoyed the interview. He's much funnier than I would have ever guessed, but anyways. When asked what the hell was going on with the GOP he stated that his party is all screwed up. He threw out the stat that 35% of the republican voter base believes Obama is a Kenyan born Muslim. Obviously, Trump has that voting block locked down.

And that's it. 35% of the republican base are racist, sexist, xenophobic assholes. They are the kinda of people that assault 15 year old girls at rallies and sucker punch protesters. They have been duped into thinking he can pay for a 10 trillion dollar tax break. They don't have any idea that the largest portion of that tax break goes to the rich. They don't care that he has no authority to make Mexico do anything. They are clueless about his trade policy's and why it would do so much damage. The don't care that he makes sexist and racists remarks. The list goes on. They are single minded, passionate, ignorant, loud and have a strong desire to stay that way.

During my morning shower (ladies?) I was pondering the question at hand. Who is worse? Trump or his supporters? And I have to give the title to his supports. You all are scary stupid, i'm glad that 35% is not enough to get your boy into the oval office, and i'm not sure if I want to be friends anymore.