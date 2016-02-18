Ted Cruz's Father Is Nuts!!!

Who knew? Ted Cruz is apparently "anointed by God to become President" to usher in the "end times transfer of wealth" from the wicked to the righteous.

"If they can convince you that you came from a monkey, it's much easier to convince you that God does not exist." Ted Cruz's father, active campaigner and influential Tea Party evangelical pastor Rafael Cruz contends that evolution is a communist lie, believes that separation of church and state should be interpreted as merely a one-way wall and that Biblical law can and should have influence in every facet of society— from the arts, media, sports, education and government.

Claiming that God speaks to him directly, and that his son Ted is anointed by God to take the Presidency, Cruz subscribes to Dominionist theology, a school of thought that says Genesis gives true 'men of faith' the right to seize control of government and to run the country by biblical mandates. Not only is Rafael Cruz the father of Ted Cruz, he is his closest personal and professional mentor, instrumental in shaping his conservative religious and political worldview. Rafael Cruz describes being involved heavily in the Ronald Regan presidential campaign in rounding up evangelical support and fondly recalls giving Ted daily doses of his self-professed "conservative Christian worldview" beginning when Ted was 9, which developed into a political passion in high school. An 18-year old high school Ted addresses the camera. His aspirations? "Take over the world. World domination. You know, rule everything. Rich. Powerful. That sort of stuff."

Con-men. Like father, like son.