If A Kid Commits A Crime With Your Gun -- Then YOU Should Do The Time

Here are a few examples of kids having access to guns and doing horrible things. Guns that should have been locked away.

Last week an 8 year old tried to rob a convenience store at gun point. source

3 years ago a 5 year old accidentally shot his 2 year old sister to death with a rifle he had received as a gift. source

This week a 3 year old accidentally shot and killed his 9 year old sister after finding a loaded gun on the night stand. source

In October, an 11 year old shot an 8 year old in the chest with a shotgun -- because she wouldn't let him play with her puppy. source

I could go on, there are countless examples out there. It's far to frequent and completely preventable.

As a gun owner, I support our right to bare arms. I like my gun, I feel safer knowing that it's in my house. It's comforting knowing that I have the means to protect my family should something, no matter how unlikely, ever happen. I keep it locked away in a quick access safe in my nightstand. The only times it's not in that safe is when it's in my gun bag on the way to the shooting range. I have a 6 year old and 15 month old and I take the responsibility that comes with owning that gun very seriously.

And as a father, I also support consequences for irresponsible gun ownership. If your gun is used by a child to commit a crime -- you should lose the right to ever own a gun again. If that child takes a human life -- then you should do the time. It's just that simple. There really is no excuse for a young child to have access to a gun. And the consequences should be steep enough to make some of the knuckleheads think twice before they set it down.