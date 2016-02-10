Newsvine

MWeaver

About Articles: 23 Seeds: 7 Comments: 413 Since: Dec 2015

If A Kid Commits A Crime With Your Gun -- Then YOU Should Do The Time

Current Status: Published (4)
By MWeaver
Wed Feb 10, 2016 10:30 AM
    Discuss:
    Article Photo

    Here are a few examples of kids having access to guns and doing horrible things.  Guns that should have been locked away.

    • Last week an 8 year old tried to rob a convenience store at gun point.   source
    • 3 years ago a 5 year old accidentally shot his 2 year old sister to death with a rifle he had received as a gift. source
    • This week a 3 year old accidentally shot and killed his 9 year old sister after finding a loaded gun on the night stand.  source
    • In October, an 11 year old shot an 8 year old in the chest with a shotgun -- because she wouldn't let him play with her puppy. source

    I could go on, there are countless examples out there.  It's far to frequent and completely preventable. 

    As a gun owner, I support our right to bare arms.  I like my gun, I feel safer knowing that it's in my house. It's comforting knowing that I have the means to protect my family should something, no matter how unlikely, ever happen.  I keep it locked away in a quick access safe in my nightstand.  The only times it's not in that safe is when it's in my gun bag on the way to the shooting range.  I have a 6 year old and 15 month old and I take the responsibility that comes with owning that gun very seriously.

    And as a father, I also support consequences for irresponsible gun ownership.  If your gun is used by a child to commit a crime -- you should lose the right to ever own a gun again.  If that child takes a human life -- then you should do the time.  It's just that simple.  There really is no excuse for a young child to have access to a gun.  And the consequences should be steep enough to make some of the knuckleheads think twice before they set it down.

     

     

     

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    In these nations:

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor