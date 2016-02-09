Newsvine

MWeaver

About Articles: 23 Seeds: 7 Comments: 413 Since: Dec 2015

Maybe The Problem Is You...

Current Status: Blessed (1)
By MWeaver
Tue Feb 9, 2016 11:06 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo
Source

My aunt Karen has been married 5 times.  If you ask her...it was all their fault.  Each and every man had some major character flaw that made their marriage untenable.  One was mean to her son, the other was never home, the other didn't help out around the house, etc etc.  It was NEVER her fault nor did she ever have any part in it.

I'm reminded of her when I read about a nation blocking an excessive amount of viners or viners blocking an excessive amount of nations.  If you absolutely lack the ability to ignore a rude comment or scroll past a "hostile" nation, then maybe open internet forums aren't the place for you.  Just sayin'

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor