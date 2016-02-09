Maybe The Problem Is You...

My aunt Karen has been married 5 times. If you ask her...it was all their fault. Each and every man had some major character flaw that made their marriage untenable. One was mean to her son, the other was never home, the other didn't help out around the house, etc etc. It was NEVER her fault nor did she ever have any part in it.

I'm reminded of her when I read about a nation blocking an excessive amount of viners or viners blocking an excessive amount of nations. If you absolutely lack the ability to ignore a rude comment or scroll past a "hostile" nation, then maybe open internet forums aren't the place for you. Just sayin'