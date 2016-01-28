'Not everyone gets a trophy': Bristol Palin wants black actors to be 'colorblind' about all-white Oscars

Astinence advocate and culture war blogger Bristol Palin this week lashed out at black actors who have complained that the slate of nominees for this year’s Oscars were all white.

In a blog post on Tuesday, Palin said she agreed with Fox News contributor Stacey Dash opinion that both Black History Month and the BET network should not exist as special privileges for the black community.

“Either we want to have segregation or integration. If we don’t want segregation then we need to get rid of channels like BET and the BET Awards and the [NAACP] Image Awards,” Dash told Fox News host Steve Doocy last week.

Palin praised two other black entertainers — Waka Flocka and Ice Cube — for sharing Dash’s views.

“I have to admit, I don’t know who ‘Waka Flocka’ is, or what he sings, but I agree with him on this!” Palin wrote. “Though [Ice Cube] didn’t mention Stacey by name, isn’t it interesting how he echoed her sentiments exactly?”

“We shouldn’t segregate ourselves or limit Black History Month to one month a year. I wish things were really colorblind,” she insisted. “I don’t know how other people think about it, but I hope my son sees early on – that not everyone gets a trophy.”