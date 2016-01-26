Iowa Town Hall - My Thoughts

A couple of weeks ago my wife and I decided to finally kick the baby boy out of our bed and let him cry it out. Ok, to be honest my wife has wanted to do it for months and I've resisted. But i'm glad I finally caved to her cold hearted ways because it's nice to have my evenings back. So I got to watch the Town Hall last night.

Personally, I didn't like the format. I want all the candidates on stage at the same time, make them look each other in the eye and stand up for themselves face to face. The "one at a time" format was a bit lazy. And even though Chris Cuomo did his best to push back and challenge the candidates, it was really just a bunch of softball questions without any real debate.

Hillary Clinton

First of all, that one asshole kid with the bad hair was brutal. If you didn't watch it, he basically asked Hillary why all the kids hated her so much. It was hard to watch, but she nailed her answer and did a brilliant job calling the kid a wet-behind-the-ear-no-nothing in the most subtle way possible. Other than that, she didn't really show us anything we didn't already know. She's great in this format, she's got a ton of experience, her husband was a wildly successfully president, her and Obama are best buds, etc etc

My major complaint with Clinton is her willingness to go along with the political tide. Which paints of picture of somebody putting career politics over moral politics. But i'm certainly no hater.

Martin O'Malley

We get it -- the people of Iowa are wild, free spirited, unpredictable and those "east coast" polls don't mean anything. But just stop it, you stop it right now.

Bernie Sanders

He's a likable guy. He really is and he's got a lot of really good ideas. He was asked once to dispel concerns of him being a socialist, and I think he kind of botched his answer up. He turned the answer into a tirade against the rich, wall street, Washington, and the political establishment. But I think the person asking the question, and a lot of people out there, wanted to hear him say he supports the free market and capitalism -- because you can be a socialist and still support those things. Anyways, labels are dangerous and he missed an opportunity there.

My major complaint with Sanders is that i'm not sure he's electable, which is terrifying when I look across the aisle at who the GOP is lining up. I love his ideas but I don't know how he's going to get them done. And part of me would rather play it safe than risk having a Trump or Cruz in office.