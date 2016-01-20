Supreme Court throws out Arkansas' abortion ban. One of the most restrictive abortion laws in the country is toast.

In February 2013, Arkansas passed the Human Heartbeat Protection Act, a bill outlawing abortions after 12 weeks of pregnancy if a heartbeat is detected. The new law came at a fine moment for the state's anti-abortion legislators: In recent months, they'd passed a bill doubling the state's mandated abortion waiting period, and had passed a 20-week ban on abortion.

The 12-week ban, however, was at the time the most restrictive abortion ban passed not only in the state, but in the nation. A pair of Arkansas doctors challenged the bill as unconstitutional and two lower courts prevented the ban from going into effect. Today, the Supreme Court rejected Arkansas' bid for reconsideration of the abortion ban. The high court's decision not to take this case, Edwards v. Beck, and to uphold lower courts' decisions to throw out Arkansas' law, could send a signal and help curb early abortion bans in other states.

"Arkansas politicians cannot pick and choose which parts of the Constitution they want to uphold," Nancy Northup, president and CEO of the Center for Reproductive Rights (CRR), said in a statement on Tuesday. "The Supreme Court has never wavered in affirming that every woman has a right to safely and legally end a pregnancy in the US—and this extreme abortion ban was a direct affront to that right."