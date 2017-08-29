Florida professor suggests Texans deserve Harvey for supporting Trump

Ken Storey ultimately apologized for his tweet on Harvey victims.

A University of Tampa professor of sociology apologized for a tweet on Sunday suggesting that Texans deserved Hurricane Harvey because of their support for President Trump in the 2016 election.

“I don’t believe in instant Karma but this kinda feels like it for Texas,” Ken Storey wrote in the original tweet, according to Campus Reform. “Hopefully this will help them realize the GOP doesn’t care about them.”

After the tweet started to make waves on social media, the professor tweeted Monday afternoon: “I deeply regret a statement I posted yesterday. I never meant to wish ill will upon any group. I hope all affected by Harvey recover quickly.”

He ultimately deleted the orginal tweet, according to Campus Reform.