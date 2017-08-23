Donald Trump's 57 most outrageous quotes from his Arizona speech

1. "And just so you know from the Secret Service, there aren't too many people outside protesting, OK. That I can tell you." This is, literally, the first line of his speech. Trump is obsessed with the idea that the opposition to him is overstated while the support for him is understated. (They won't turn the cameras around and show the size of my crowds!) CNN's Saba Hamedy, who was on the scene of the protests, said that thousands of people were on the streets of Phoenix.