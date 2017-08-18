Antifa - The Rights New Boogieman!

Most people, before Charlottesville, never heard of Antifa. Now, of course, they are the rights new favorite bad guys. Which is fine, a lot of their methods are violent and extreme. But, to compare them with Nazis, to even use them in the same breath is ridiculous. Putting aside for a moment that Antifa made up a small portion of the counter-protesters. Let's take a look at who they are.

Antifa, at it's core, is anti-fascist. The Washington Post put it as:

Modern antifa politics can be traced to resistance to waves of xenophobia and the emergence of white power skinhead culture in Britain in the 1970s and ’80s. It also has its roots in self-defense groups organized by revolutionaries and migrants in Germany, as the fall of the Berlin Wall unleashed a violent neo-Nazi backlash. In the United States and Canada, activists of the Anti-Racist Action Network (ARA) doggedly pursued Klansmen, neo-Nazis and other assorted white supremacists from the late 1980s into the 2000s. Their motto was simple but bold: “We go where they go.” If Nazi skinheads handed out leaflets at a punk show in Indiana about how “Hitler was right,” ARA was there to show them the door. If fascists plastered downtown Alberta’s Edmonton with racist posters, ARA tore them down and replaced them with anti-racist slogans. [Source]

So, basically, conservatives in America are holding up as their new boogieman a group that likes to follow Nazis around and harass them. They destroy the Nazi's flags, take down their posters, block their path, and yes even assault them.

Bad? Sure, anywhere near as bad as white supremacists? No fucking way!!!