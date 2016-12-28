Israel Is Not Worth The Headache

Are they an ally in the middle east? Sure. Are they worth the headache? Probably not.

I do know this, Israel is taking land that does not belong to them. They are bulldozing homes, displacing family's, and moving settlements in. How in the world can there be peace when there is an occupying force? How can there be a two state solution when one side does not play by the rules?

And now, Israel is outraged that the US didn't veto a resolution condemning their occupation? Are you kidding? Not that we drafted it (which we didn't) not that we voted for it (which we didn't) but that we simply didn't veto it.

Give me a break. And save the faux outrage. If you don't want the world to acknowledge the bad things you are doing; then stop doing bad things!